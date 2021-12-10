With over 13 events crammed into Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 for Abilene’s Cowtown Christmas, several events generally saw a higher attendance rate and attendance rate of people who live outside of Abilene.
Julie Roller-Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, said this past weekend, compared to the six other ones she’s been a part of, was the “best one.”
“Just basing it off of the feels, we had a lot more traffic than usual,” Roller-Weeks said. “The number of phone calls coming in, people just coming into the office, personal calls I had with friends out of town saying ‘we want to come to Abilene this weekend,’ I think we amped it up compared to some of those previous years.”
From her perspective, Roller-Weeks said she saw about a 50/50 split in attendance between people who lived in Abilene and those who did not.
“I think you also have to factor that we didn’t have a lot of these events in 2020 and people weren’t comfortable driving. So I think they’re hungry for wholesome, unique things to do,” Roller Weeks said. “So whether you live in Abilene or you’re from out of town, we really marketed Abilene as a destination for that weekend.”
For the Holiday Tours of Historic Seelye Mansion, Michael Hook, development coordinator for Old Abilene Town who helped with the Seelye Mansion Tour, said the mansion had “one of the biggest weekends we’ve ever had.” On Saturday, 200 attendees walked through the mansion, and 50 walked through Sunday.
“You could tell they were all excited with all the stuff we had to offer,” Hook said. “A lot of people said they were on their way to the [Annual Homes for the Holidays Tours], so after us they would go to that. I think a lot of people were excited for Abilene this weekend for sure.”
Austin Anders, executive director of the Heritage Society, said the society’s Old Fashion Christmas event had a higher than usual attendance, with around 1,010 people visiting that Saturday and Sunday. To put into context, Anders said usually the event witnesses around 300 people, with around 400 being the previous record. Anders also said they had visitors from Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wichita, with the furthest visitors being from New York.
“I’m glad to see all the organizations have been working together to make this event happen in Abilene, as far as an economical development standpoint, it’s probably done the most for the town of Abilene then any other event we have had in recent years I can remember,” Anders said.
Lisa Kijowski, member of the board for Old Abilene Town, said the attendance of Old Abilene’s Cowboy Christmas event consisted mostly of people who live outside of Abilene.
Rod Riffel, one of organizers for the Christmas Cruise for Food, said most of the people who participated in the cruise were local because of how late the event was. That didn’t lower the attendance numbers though. Riffel said about 300 cars participated in the cruise, and the number held up for donations as well.
“I would say that, compared to a year ago, I would say we doubled,” Riffel said. “We doubled food donations, I think we doubled monetary donations and doubled traffic participants.”
The Heritage Homes Association’s 44th Annual Homes for the Holidays Tour had large attendance numbers as well. Nanc Scholl, board member for the association and tour coordinator, said that attendance this year was around 500 people, a rise from previous years by between 20 percent to 25 percent. As for people coming from outside Abilene, Scholl said “there were more than there have been in the last three years.”
Roller-Weeks said the visitor’s bureau bunched all these events to one weekend to make Abilene more appealing to visit during the busy holiday season. Though this year is a success, Roller-Weeks is hoping to exceed that success next year.
“We can always do better, I hope we build on this for next year. I think 2022 could just be an amazing year compared to the success of 2021,” Roller-Weeks said.
