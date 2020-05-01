The dream of many Abilene residents to have an updated, renovated football field and facility is in process of becoming reality.
The Abilene public schools Board of Education voted unanimously on Friday morning to start construction as soon as possible on a new track, turf field and new home bleachers with the thought to be ready by the beginning of the 2020 football season.
Mammoth Construction will be the building partner and they gave updated information to the board during the meeting.
Board president Kyle Becker said the board has had a lot of discussion about this project and thought the timing was right.
“It’s the right time,” Becker said. “The need has been there for a long time and everyone is excited to get this project going.”
Removal of the existing track and grass field is expected to begin soon with the installation of a new professional track and field turf to be implemented at the current location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.