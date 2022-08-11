The local marathon Cowboy Up 5k run and two mile walk is back Aug. 13. For Steve Cathey, the race’s organizer, the race is a combination of an end of summer test for runners and his way of contributing back to his high school alma mater.
“I graduated from Abilene in 1997. At that time, I wasn’t thinking about giving back or anything doing with the school,” Cathey said. “To me, this is my way of giving back to the school and back to the community.”
All the proceeds from the race are donated to the high schools’ sports A-Club accounts, Cathey said. The accounts are funds the school’s sports programs can use without regulation and approval from the school district.
“I just want to make sure that we continue to build it and whatever we can do to get more Abilene people incorporated into it you know,” Cathey said. “I don’t get real public about this, the sponsors cover the timing and some of the expenses, but all the money that is raised goes back to the high school, goes back to the clubs and the kids. Me and my team don’t take anything out of it. We actually put into it.”
About 100 runners are signed up for the event so far, Cathey said. He is hoping to the number rises above last year’s total number of runners at 165. He said some college-level and soon-to-be college runners have signed up.
“We should see some speed again this year,” Cathey said.
Despite the run being high-school-focused, anyone can sign up for the 5k or the two-mile walk, Cathey said. Runners from Topeka and Manhattan have run in this event in previous years.
The course starts at the intersection of NW Eighth Street and Walnut Street, Cathey said. The runners will run north through Abilene Cemetery and then run back south on N. Mulberry Street on the other side of the cemetery. Runners will then run around the high school and then continue down N. Mulberry Street to then end at the football field by the 40 yard line.
The two-mile run will be around the track field.
Volunteers will be at the turns of the course to direct runners and to direct traffic if need be. Cathey said the run is early enough in the morning that not many vehicles are traveling on the roads. The Abilene Police Department will aid with traffic control at the two point where the 5k course crosses Old Highway 40.
Cathey said students from several school programs volunteer at the event, such as the cheerleading squad, the football team, the women’s basketball team and more.
Cathey said the same team that helped him organize the Eisenhower Marathon also helped him organize the Cowboy Up.
Like the previous two years, the event will feature new and unique medals and T-shirts, Cathey said.
The races will start at 7 a.m. and pick for packets begins at 5:30 a.m. at the high school football field. Registration ends just before the race start time. To register, go to the event’s website at cowboyuprunwalk.com.
“It’s been fun to see the involvement of the younger kids (and young adults) wanting to participate, whether they are running in it or wanting to volunteer and help with anything,” Cathey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.