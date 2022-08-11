CowboyUp

The CowboyUp 5k and 2 mile run is back this year for the third time. This photo is from the 5k in 2021.

 Courtesy Photo

The local marathon Cowboy Up 5k run and two mile walk is back Aug. 13. For Steve Cathey, the race’s organizer, the race is a combination of an end of summer test for runners and his way of contributing back to his high school alma mater.

“I graduated from Abilene in 1997. At that time, I wasn’t thinking about giving back or anything doing with the school,” Cathey said. “To me, this is my way of giving back to the school and back to the community.”

 

