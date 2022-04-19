Special to the Reflector-Chronicle
As the Abilene High School Cowboy Stadium project comes to the final steps of completion, we would like to reflect on the ongoing success of the Cowboy Stadium Project Fund at the Community Foundation of Dickinson County. The fund was opened in 2020 and has received 109 donations to date, with the average gift being just over $2,232.
Abilene Schools recently drew down $240,000 of those funds, as was announced at the most recent USD435 school board meeting on April 11th. With those funds, the Board of Education will complete the final details of the stadium, which includes the installation of a storage facility and all-weather runways for the javelin throw. USD #435 appreciates continued contributions to help the district pay off the lease-purchase ahead of schedule.
Because of the partnership with the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, donors were able to make donations to help support the project, saving taxpayer dollars while receiving tax-deductible incentives for themselves. Our goal is to continue accepting donations so that the project can be paid entirely for much earlier than relying on the annually budgeted loan payments. You can donate online at communityfoundation.us or at 418 NW 3rd/PO Box 735, Abilene, KS 67410.
Because of the generosity of donors and community members, we have a state-of-the-art facility for our student’s safety and a stronger community at the focus of it all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.