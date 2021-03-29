Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Friday that Kansas will make the COVID-19 vaccine open to anyone age 16 and older, moving the state into Phase 5 of the Vaccine Prioritization Plan.
However, in Dickinson County, only people 18 and older can get vaccinated until local officials can get some doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
“Pfizer is the only vaccine that can be given to 16 and 17 year olds,” explained Dickinson County Health Officer/Health Department Director John Hultgren. “The Moderna vaccine we have been getting — you have to be 18 to get that.”
“We currently don’t have any Pfizer, but we may get some,” Hultgren added.
The biggest issue in dealing with the Pfizer vaccine is the fact that it must be kept in an ultra cold freezer for only a short window of time, which makes storage a challenge.
“We don’t want to get a bunch and then not have a lot of people to give it to,” Hultgren said. “But if we get some we can immunize 16 and 17 year olds.”
The health department’s online scheduler is now open for people age 18 and older who would like to schedule a time to be vaccinated.
Hultgren said he believes the governor quickly moved from Phases 3 and 4 to 5 to ensure no dose is wasted.
According to the governor’s news release announcing the change, some local health departments were reporting a decline in the numbers of people registering to get the vaccine, despite recently opening eligibility to Phase 3 and 4 populations.
“I think a lot of counties were seeing the numbers of people taking the vaccine were really low, because they were already getting a lot of the people,” Hultgren said, explaining why the state quickly moved to Phase 5.
“The latest push in Phase 3 and 4 was for those with medical conditions and a lot of those people had probably been caught earlier in the age 65 and above age group,” he added.
With the move to Phase 5, Kansas became the eighth state to open vaccine eligibility to all adults.
To register to get vaccinated in Dickinson County, visit the Dickinson County Health Department’s website at https://www.dkcoks.org/1199/COVID-Vaccinations.
