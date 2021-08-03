Should health care workers be required to get a Covid-19 vaccine?
That seems to be the question many hospital leaders are being forced to answer as the Delta variant continues to infiltrate and wreak havoc and death throughout the unvaccinated population.
While the vaccines are being offered under emergency use authorization, many leaders feel it is too soon to impose the requirement on an already exhausted team of health care workers.
“Although there is plenty of evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines are both safe and effective, I believe it would hurt us more if we made the vaccine a requirement,” Memorial Health System (MHS) Chief Executive Officer, Harold Courtois said.
“We cannot afford to lose staff. It is difficult enough to recruit new nurses and other frontline health care workers without the Covid-19 vaccine requirement. We do require our staff to follow the Personal Protective Equipment guidelines, and with that in place, we know we are keeping our patients and staff safe.”
“MHS employees are a reflection of the community,” said Carolyn Mikesell, MHS director of quality and Risk management. “Some are still hesitant to get the vaccine.”
Mikesell has been tracking vaccination rates for MHS and reports 71 percent of staff have either been vaccinated or have had the virus. For Village Manor, the long-term care facility owned and operated by MHS, 86 percent of residents have been vaccinated and almost 60 percent of staff have been vaccinated.
Village Manor is not included in the recent list of twenty-eight facilities in Kansas with Covid-19 outbreaks.
Efforts to educate staff are ongoing.
“We are seeing more and more people choose to get vaccinated and until more safety data becomes available and the FDA (Federal Drug Administration) fully approves the vaccines, we think it is best to leave the decision up to each individual,” Courtois said.
“We follow a multifaceted approach to infection prevention,” said MHS Chief Nursing Officer Angie Johnson said. “We require 100 percent of staff to be masked and we screen everyone who comes into the building — with an exception for staff and visitors at Impact Sports and Fitness and residents at Frontier Estates. I know this is in response to COVID specifically, but we really are trying to prevent all infections in our community, especially since we know 65 and older are vulnerable to so many things.”
At Memorial Hospital, masks are still required and everyone who enters the building is required to wear a mask and be screened for symptoms of Covid-19.
The requirement for masks and screening everyone who enters the building is not optional, as it is a mandate for hospitals by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
