Last Friday’s 200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine appointments were filled in three minutes.
The Dickinson County Health Department will be accepting another 200 appointments starting at 3 p.m. on this Friday.
Friday’s vaccinations are specified for those over 65 years of age. To schedule, one must do that online at www.dkcoks.org/covid. The appointments will be made for Thursday, Feb. 18 at the Holm Automotive West building at 2104 N. Buckeye, the former location of Green Ford.
John Hultgren, director of the health department, said each Friday beginning at 3 p.m. appointments are being accepted.
He said that some of the vaccine is being made available for the school staffs in the county as well.
“We don’t know from week to week until Wednesday of what we are getting,” he said.
Wednesday the county was informed it was getting the 200 vaccine doses for the public.
“I know it is the first come, first serve but that is the fairest way to do it,” he said. “The demand is high and it’s going to be tough until we get more vaccine.”
He said Dickinson County has complained to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment that it is not getting enough vaccine.
“We argued that with the state but we get what they give us,” Hultgren said. “We had some people complain that they tried to get in at four minutes after three and couldn’t get it.”
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.