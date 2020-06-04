The two Dickinson County patients that tested positive for COVID-19 are recovering at home, Harold Courtois, chief executive officer of Memorial Health System, told the board of directors at the regular meeting Tuesday.
Three other positive tests also recovered at home and none were required to be hospitalized.
“We have been lucky,” he said. “As long as that continues, that’s a good thing for Dickinson County.”
He said increases in positive cases in Kansas don’t say much about the pandemic’s direction.
“Because we are doing more cases, we are going to see an uptick,” he said.
He said the number of hospitalizations, 890, is 8.8 percent of those testing positive.
“That is not really bad at all,” he said. “To me, that’s more important.”
The number of deaths, 222, is 2.1 percent.
Counties where packing plants are located have the most cases: Ford 1,804, Finney 1,478, Seward 885 and Lyon 425.
Courtois said patients have better results if the virus is treated early.
“If they are treated early, it seems to be working,” he said. “If you wait until they are on the ventilator, it’s a sad situation. Only 20 percent of those people survive.”
Walk-in clinic
The walk-in clinic remains closed but Heartland Health Clinic is still treating those in need of care, Angie Johnson, chief nurse, reported.
“Until we figure out when the county opening up more and what that looks like in terms of COVID cases (it will be closed),” she said of the clinic.
She said last Monday 17 patients called the clinic for various treatments. They were all treated by the clinic as patients.
“Even if we don’t have walk-in, we will get you in. We are trying to do that on a regular basis,” Courtois said. “If we can work you in on the same day, we will so you don’t have to go to Salina or somewhere else to get urgent care.”
Plans are still in the works to open an evening session of the walk-in clinic.
Johnson said that the Wound Care Clinic will start on June 25 and then be held on Thursdays. Dr. William Short will be the primary physician.
Courtois also reported that all of the physicians and nurses have received full credentialing to continue telemedicine through the rest of the year.
Finances
Elgin Glanzer, chief finance officer, said that activity at the Heartland Health Clinic came to a standstill on March 13.
He said activities were beginning to pick back up in May.
Glanzer reported there has been a significant reduction in revenue. However, Memorial Health System has received grants that have “far surpassed” the losses so far.
“We just don’t know now how many months this is going to take and how all of that is going play out,” he said. “Right now, it’s impossible to predict that.”
“We are being very frugal with our money,” Courtois said.
However, there has been a substantial cost to prevent the spread and potential treatment of COVID-19.
To mask or
not to mask?
Wearing a mask when inside was the advice Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment gave Courtois when they visited..
“I talked to him yesterday and asked him that question about masks. He said when people are not in control of their environment — in a grocery store, in a hair salon, hardware store, wherever they happen to be — everybody should wear a mask,” Courtois said. “If you are outside and can social distance, that is fine (to not wear a mask). If you don’t know what is in the air system of that building, you need to wear a mask to try to prevent COVID infection. And good hand washing.
“That was good information from Dr. Norman,” he said.
The board met at the Nichols Education Center while practicing social distancing.
