Not surprisingly, COVID-19 was the main issue discussed Thursday when the Dickinson County Commission held the annual county board of health meeting.
John Hultgren, director of the Dickinson County Health Department, and Dickinson County Health Officer Dr. Brian Holmes presented information regarding the virus and preparations for the start of school Aug. 26-27 in Dickinson County.
Hultgren said the county has been posting a COVID-19 update summary every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Dickinson County Health Department website and Facebook page.
Although Friday’s summary showed 64 total cases with 47 of those as recovered, during Thursday’s meeting the health department had a total of 57 or 58 positive cases. At the time, Hultgren explained his office was verifying to make sure that 58th case was actually a Dickinson County resident.
“We always do that before we claim them,” Hultgren said, commenting it’s not uncommon for people who live in neighboring counties to have Dickinson County addresses. For instance, some people with Herington addresses actually live in Morris County; likewise, some Saline and Ottawa County residents have Solomon addresses.
One statistic on the COVID-19 summary lists the number of “recovered.” Commissioner Craig Chamberlin asked what recovered means.
“It means you’re not considered infectious,” Dr. Holmes replied. “It doesn’t mean you’re not having issues, just not contagious.”
Recovered people are out of the quarantine and isolation period, Hultgren said.
Referring to State of Kansas COVID-19 characteristics, a 106 year old person is the oldest person to get the virus, but the average age is 39, while the median age is 37.
55.7 percent of cases are symptomatic, 8.4 percent are asymptomatic and the symptoms of 35.9 percent are missing or unknown.
School gating metrics
On Aug. 14, the Kansas State Department of Education implemented its school gating criteria, which gives criteria stating when schools need to implement more restrictive learning environments. In other words, whether a school can stay open, if it has to move to total online learning or can do a hybrid teaching style.
“It looks at two different things — the school percentage of number of kids out per site that have COVID-related symptoms and the amount of spread per community,” Hultgren said.
With the state’s school gating metrics only coming out less than two weeks before school starts in Dickinson County this week, it hasn’t given local officials much time to plan.
“We’re sitting waiting, waiting and all of a sudden they dump it on us. Then we have to quickly interpret that,” Hultgren said. “Obviously, they didn’t talk much about sports activities. That’s another big one.”
Schools in Kansas have a wide range of requirements in effect. Some require masks during the school day and at sporting events, others don’t; some are limiting game attendance, while others plan to fill the stands like always, Hultgren said.
He wonders what that means for Dickinson County schools and spectators who attend those events.
“Is it safe to do that? Is it safe for our communities, spectators and players to go into a community that has a large spread?” Hultgren questioned.
Locally, the health department is letting the schools decide the number of spectators allowed in for an event.
“As long as they socially distance, it’s up to them to decide based on the size of their facility. Smaller schools have smaller facilities. If they issue tickets, I don’t care how they determine it, as long as they wear masks,” Hultgren said.
School inspections
Except for Abilene Bible Baptist which is still on the list, Hultgren said he and
Holmes visited every Dickinson County school last week and St. Andrew’s Elementary to see the systems put in place to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
“We’ve seen a lot of plexiglass, a lot of hand sanitizer. I think overall the schools are doing well. We made a few recommendations at every school, but I think other than that, it was good to get out and see,” Hultgren said.
“Overall, I think their plans were good and we’re certainly on line to get school started. Our goal is to get them started and keep them going. For the most part, they took any suggestions we had well,” Hultgren added. “We’re going to hope for the best and we’re certainly going to watch the numbers.”
Tracking cases will be instrumental in determining whether a school needs to change its learning environment, Hultgren said, explaining an IT program will show where the cases are located, placing dots on a map. The information gathered is not available to the public.
“If we’ve got a big spread in Herington, we’re not necessarily going to close Abilene schools, but Herington may have to close or go to an alternate means,” he said.
“The map will show us exactly where the cases are at. That’s going to be information that will help us if we’re going to make those decisions on community spread,” Hultgren explained.
Holmes said he was impressed with what he saw at a lot of the schools.
Bus protocol
Chamberlin asked how students would be protected on school buses. Holmes explained each student’s temperature will be taken at boarding, students will load from front-to-back with family members sitting together and windows will be open when possible to get in “as much fresh air” as possible.
“There’s a little bit of a wrinkle because the state won’t allow them to keep (hand) sanitizer on the bus,” Hultgren added.
That’s because of fears hand sanitizer might explode due to heat and also that kids might drink it, explained Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman.
Buses will be cleaned between picking up students in the morning and picking them up again at the close of school.
“I know Chapman has got cleaning materials they are sending home with the bus drivers,” Hultgren said. “Obviously, all those buses don’t go back to the station. The bus drivers will be responsible.
“It’s impossible to use the six-foot distance and still have buses. They’re going to be closer to that on the bus. You can spread them out as much as you can, but there’s no way,” Hultgren added. “Otherwise you’d have to start picking up kids at 3 in the morning.”
Testing?
Holmes said Memorial Hospital wants to do testing, but currently cannot. While the hospital has a machine, it does not have the equipment to do the test.
“They give that out based on need — so if your numbers aren’t there — it’s kind of a coastal bias against us in the Midwest,” Holmes said. “But every school across the nation is going to need quick testing when things come around.”
If a school has 10 kids with symptoms, “what are you going to do? If you can’t test them they’re going to sit for 10 days or until we know the results, which is 48 hours or longer,” Holmes said. Hultgren said the health department hopes to obtain a machine for quick testing using grant money and was working with Memorial Hospital.
Herington Municipal Hospital also has been contacted about being included in the grant request, but did not respond, although Hultgren said he would call the Herington facility again.
“It would be nice to have one down there as well in that part of the county so Herington and Hope students wouldn’t have to drive up here (to Abilene) to get tested,” Hultgren said.
Holmes said the start of school was going to be a challenging time and he knows people are going to be upset — especially when children exhibit symptoms.
“Some will say it’s just allergies, but the problem with that is allergy symptoms are in the same symptom list as COVID which makes it really hard to know for sure,” Dr. Holmes said. “We’ll be doing a lot more testing of that age range when school starts.”
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
