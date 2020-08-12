The price tag for COVID-19 relating to purchases Memorial Health System would like to make is $1.3 million, Elgin Glanzer, chief financial officer, reported to the Board of Directors last week.
To date, Memorial Health has spent over $200,000 on virus related materials. But those expenses are minor compared to the loss of income.
Harold Courtois, chief executive officer, also reported substantial losses in gross revenue in March and April with services down almost across the board.
“Money goes away quickly when you are in this new normal,” Courtois said. “It becomes a very big problem for us. I know people think we have a lot of money. We do have some reserve but this kind of loss can’t be sustained for a long time so it becomes a real issue.”
Heath Human Services and Small Business Administration grants so far have made up for the shortfall.
“We are very happy the government has provided some income to offset the losses incurred with decreased volume due to COVID-19,” Courtois said in his report.
Of the $1.3 million the health system has recognized as a need, $218,340 has been spent.
Last week several COVID-19 related purchases were approved that were not in the budget. COVID-19 was taken into consideration when budgets were worked last year.
“This has turned into an expensive venture,” Glanzer said.
Approved purchases last week include:
• TSI PortaCount, $18,225
In order to wear an N95 mask, it must be fitted to the employee. A machine to fit the masks comes once a year. This one will allow any new staff members to be fitted immediately.
• SC 1500 Stand on Scrubber, $6,972.93
The floor scrubber is for all types of floors and is more efficient.
• MoonBeam 3 UV-C Light, $41,849.
This item will provide a fast, on demand broad area disinfection of high-touch surfaces in as little as three minutes and provide overall safety from infectious pathogens.
COVID testing
Courtois said it could be September before the Cepheid testing machine is up and running and testing for SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Donations through the Jeffcoat Foundation, Community Foundation, Pinnacle Bank and three other individuals brought the testing capability to Abilene.
After being certified, the Cepheid can run four tests in about an hour, or 40 in one day.
However, it must be certified before it can be operational and that has been delayed, Courtois said.
“No matter how upset people get at us, we don’t have it up and running. It’s not our fault. We just can’t get the reagents and we can’t test without the reagents. That’s the issue,” he said.
Courtois informed the board that new testing showed that saliva contains more virus participles.
“What we know today we won’t know tomorrow because it changes by the hour,” he said.
Bouncing back
Memorial Health System agencies are seeing an increase, Courtois reported.
Angie Johnson, chief nurse, said the walk-in clinic is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Monday.
“We still have some things to work out with PPE, testing etc, related to possible COVID patients,” she said.
The “no visitation” policy has slowed admissions to Village Manor but there have been new residents. The Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine is seeing an increase in the aquatic therapy program. Heartland Health Clinic is seeing more patients. Impact Sports and Fitness is seeking more individual services.
“Almost across the board we are seeing a ‘U’ shape. Last month we talked about a check mark. Now it’s a ‘U’ shape. It shows we are coming back,” Courtois said.
