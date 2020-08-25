Two more positive cases among Dickinson County residents were reported by the Dickinson County Health Department over the weekend.
The total number of cases went up to 66. One was in the 30 to 39 age group and the other in the 20 to 29 age group.
Those two were among 30 test results that were returned in the county.
Statewide there were 1,545 more COVID-19 positive cases and there have seven new deaths.
