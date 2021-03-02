The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Dickinson County currently are declining; however, the county’s mask order still is in effect.
A Facebook post shared by the Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce notes that the health order that requires the wearing of masks in public still is in effect.
The Chamber’s post says county officials have received questions regarding the status and validity of the mask mandate.
The information states that although the county did appoint a new health officer last week, nothing else about the health order has changed.
Monday’s Dickinson County Health Department COVID-19 update shows the county has seen six new COVID cases since the last update on Feb. 22 and one new hospitalization.
The six new cases are among people age 50 to 79, with 3 in the 60 to 69 age group; two in the 50 to 59 range; and one in the 70 to 79 age ctaegory.
The total number of positive cases countywide since the pandemic began stands at 1,688 as of Monday, with 64 total hospitalizations. There have been 36 deaths.
