Anyone 18 years of age and older can now schedule to get their COVID-19 vaccination through the Dickinson County Health Department beginning next week.
To register, visit the Dickinson County Health Department’s website at https://www.dkcoks.org/1199/COVID-Vaccinations.
Clinic dates are set for March 31 and April 1.
