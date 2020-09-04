The number of cases of positive COVID-19 cases in Dickinson County rose another four from Monday through Wednesday of this week, according to the Dickinson County Health Department. The report showed that nine more have been released from isolation.
Statewide the number increased 1,328 to 43,940. Also statewide a dozen more people of have with COVID-19.
