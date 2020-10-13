The Dickinson County Health Department reported nine more positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
Three were in the 50 to 59 age group. Two were in the 40 to 49 and 30 to 39 age groups. One was in the 60 to 69 age group and one was in the over 80 age division.
One more person has required hospitalization in the county, the health department reported.
There have been 2,659 reported cases of COVID-19 in Dickinson County,
Statewide there were 2,055 more reported positive cases of the coronavirus.
There were eight reported deaths over the weekend in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.