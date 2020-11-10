Reflector-Chronicle staff
All nine age groups had at least two new people test positive for COVID-19, according to the Dickinson County Health Department Monday report.
Over the weekend, 33 more tested positive, six each in the 40 to 49 age group, 20 to 29 age group and 10 to 19 age division.
There were no new deaths or hospitalizations reported.
The report indicated that two more have been released from isolation, leaving 181 patients being treated.
Statewide there were 5,920 new positive tests, increasing the number to 103,553. There were 15 more statewide deaths.
