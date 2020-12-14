There were 63 more positive cases of COVID-19 from Wednesday through Friday out of 140 tests given, according to the Dickinson County Health Department.
Dickinson County now has 929 people that have tested positive.
The report said there was one more hospitalization but no deaths. Of the new positive tests, 36 were in the 40 to 69 age range.
Statewide there were 5,491 new cases and 131 deaths related to the virus.
