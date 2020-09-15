Three new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Dickinson County by the health department over the weekend.
Two of the three new cases are in the 40 to 45 age group while the third is between 20 and 29.
The three bring the total of cases to 94, which is 56 since July 31.
The number recovering is now 16.
Statewide there were 1,513 positive reports over the weekend with 49,899 testing positive since March.
Statewide, 23 deaths were reported bringing the statewide deaths to 534.
