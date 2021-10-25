Dickinson County has had a total of 2,876 known cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment. This is an increase of 68 over last week’s update, which listed the county as having had a total of 2808 cases of the virus.
There have been no new deaths since last week’s update. The county’d death toll from the virus sits steady at 60.
The county has seen a total of 89 cases of COVID-19 variants. This includes four cases of the alpha variant, one case of the gamma variant and 84 cases of the delta variant.
Dickinson County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has risen slightly since last week’s update.
There are now 557.8 people per 1,000 members of the population in the county age 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, by the KDHE’s count. This equates to a total of 8,789 people in Dickinson County who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
According to the KDHE, there are 507.2 per 1,000 members of the population in Dickinson County age 12 and older who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This equates to a total of 7,991 people in Dickinson County who have received both doses of the vaccine.
People can check out www.kansasvaccine.gov/158/Data or www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov for more information.
