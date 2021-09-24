According to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment, Dickinson County has experienced a total of 2,555 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic first arrived here in spring of 2020.
Of these cases, 71 have been cases of variants. There have been three COVID-19 variants spotted in Dickinson County according to the KDHE’s statistics.
There have been 66 cases of the delta variant, four cases of the alpha variant and a single case of the gamma variant located in Dickinson County.
According to the KDHE’s statistics, there have been a total of 56 people in Dickinson County who have died of the virus. Of these, 28 have been male and 28 have been female.
Dickinson County has more people vaccinated against COVID-19 within its borders than some other Kansas counties, according to statistics provided by the KDHE.
A total of 539 per 1,000 residents of Dickinson County who are older than the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the KDHE. This is a total of about 8,492 residents who have gotten at least one shot.
The total number of residents of the county who have received both of their COVID-19 shots is 485.1 people per 1,000 residents. This equates to a total of 7,644 people who are fully vaccinated against the virus.
The Dickinson County Health Department had not responded to requests for comment from a Reflector-Chronicle reporter by press time Friday morning.
The KDHE’s websites at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas and www.kansasvaccine.gov/158/ are regularly updated with state and local COVID-19 data.
