According to statistics from the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment, the spread of COVID-19 has slowed almost to a stop in Dickinson County.
Since March 11, only six new cases of the virus have been located in the community. Monday, the KDHE lists the county’s total of COVID-19 cases as 4,793 — up from 4,787 last week.
A few new cases of variants have been identified.
Dickinson County has had 157 total cases of variants, including 108 cases of the Delta variant, 44 cases of the Omicron variant, four cases of the Alpha variant and one case of the Gamma variant.
Though the spread of the virus has slowed significantly, the KDHE has listed two new deaths from the virus for the county. There are now 75 deaths listed for Dickinson County, which include 33 women and 42 men.
The COVID-19 vaccination rate has also moved slightly upwards.
A total of 573.3 per 1,000 residents age five or older have received at least one shot of the vaccination, totaling about 10,002 people.
A total of 522.6 per 1,000 residents age five or older have had both rounds of the COVID-19 vaccine, for a total of about 9,117 people.
This information and more can be found on the KDHE’s websites at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas and www.kansasvaccine.gov/158/Data online.
