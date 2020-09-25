Half of all the Dickinson County residents that have tested positive for COVID-19 since March, are recovering from the coronavirus this week.
According to Friday's report by the Dickinson County Health Department, there have been 188 total positive cases and 94 have been released from isolation, leaving 94 recovering this week.
There were 27 more cases of positive COVID-19 tests reported by the Dickinson County Health Department on Friday. Of those, three have been hospitalized.
This week the number of cases increased by 58 during the last five days. Since Monday 75 people were tested, according to the report.
A new positive case was reported in each of the nine age ranges. Those new cases and the age groups include: 1 0-9; 2 10-19; 5 20-29; 3 30-39; 6 40-49; 3 50-59; 2 60-69; 4 70-79; 1 80+.
Dickinson County has scheduled a drive through testing event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the National Guard Armory.
People who reside or work in Dickinson County who have COVID-19 symptoms or who have no symptoms but have been exposed to a known positive case of COVID-19 can be tested at no cost.
Statewide, 1,366 more COVID-19 positives were reported. Of those, 11 have died.
