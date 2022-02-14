According to County Administrator Brad Homman, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Dickinson County has dropped off drastically in the last week or so.
“COVID numbers in the county are down drastically,” he said.
Homman said county officials had met with the school nurses of Dickinson County in the middle of last week, where they reported a huge decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases in local school districts.
“I would categorize (the numbers) as insignificant,” Homman said. “They’re down to one and two cases per school district — which is down from 20, 30, 40 cases a couple weeks ago. So what’s occurring is exactly what the experts predicted — is we were going to spike with the Omicron variant and then it was going to drop off. And luckily, that’s what we’re seeing happen. So I think life is starting to get back to normal.”
The topic came up during a Dickinson County Commission meeting late last week, during which time Homman also told commissioners the county’s new ambulance had arrived. He said he had spoken with the City of Abilene about possible grant funding the community could apply for to help “local entities or nonprofits” and bolster the economy. Homman said the city and county could partner on several projects to apply for the funding.
“We’re going to throw our hat in the ring, if that’s okay,” he said, addressing the commissioners. “See what happens.”
Enterprise
The county commission voted in favor of approving revisions to the Enterprise police service contract through which the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office provides patrols for the city.
Sheriff Jerry Davis said he had met with the Enterprise city council to discuss an agreement his department has with Enterprise.
“Initially when I took office, they were contracted 200 hours,” he said. “The price went up, so they decreased the hours to kind of save a little bit of money. They dropped the contract down to 174 hours per month last year.”
This year, the City of Enterprise asked to lower the contracted hours even further to 100 hours per month starting March 1 and running until the end of the year.
Davis said the city had already signed off on the agreement and that he needed the county’s approval for it to be official.
“Basically it’s the same contract we had last year,” he said. “The only thing that’s changed is the amount of hours and the amount of money.”
The contract will be for $5,318.80 per month from Enterprise. Last year, it had been $8,055.18.
Davis said the lowered number of hours was not due to concern about quality of service or anything of the sort.
“They told me directly that they just need to address other concerns within the city,” he said. “City street repairs and things like that. So they were tightening the budget.”
According to Davis, deputies will still respond to calls for help from people in Enterprise regardless of the contract.
“If they call for a domestic disturbance or a theft report, they’re still citizens of Dickinson County so they’re still paying they tax payer dollars,” Davis said. “So we’ve got to balance that. I told them — and they asked me specifically — ‘once we meet that 100 hours, does that mean you’re not responding anymore?’ And I told them, ‘no, we will respond.’ This is basically for the contracted services for school zones, writing tickets that go through their municipal court, okay — that type of thing.”
Commissioner Lynn Peterson said he believed it was reassuring for people just to see deputies patrolling.
“I think visually when you see the sheriff’s vehicle or law enforcement — whether it’s in Solomon or Enterprise or wherever — it raises that awareness factor,” Peterson said. “You know they’re there and I think people appreciate that.”
Other business
During the meeting, the commission proclaimed February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
There was an item of public comment from Ronda Beaupre of Abilene who had suggestions for future county meetings, to “make them more user-friendly.”
