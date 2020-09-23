Note: This is Part 1 of a two-part story regarding Monday night’s Abilene Board of Education special meeting where the move to remote learning and other topics was discussed.
Frustration was evident during a special meeting of the Abilene Board of Education Monday evening as members relayed concerns of parents and patrons regarding the two-week move to remote learning.
On Monday, USD 435 officials announced Abilene schools would move to online learning due to an increase in the number of people associated with the district who have tested positive for COVID-19 or been quarantined after potential exposure.
Superintendent Greg Brown discussed the Kansas State Department of Education’s “gating criteria” (established in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment [KDHE]) which school districts are supposed to use when deciding whether school should be conducted on-site, remotely or using a hybrid model.
“We’re here because we had a significant number of increased positivity with regard to COVID since about the middle of last week,” Brown explained. “It became apparent to us as a school system probably Friday afternoon and over the weekend.”
For months, Dickinson County numbers were low; however, in the past two weeks the percent of positivity has increased. He referred to KDHE information that showed 15 percent positivity in the 10 to 17 year old range.
“That’s alarming when you start having that kind of increase with positivity. You really have to think twice about having our kids participating in activities going to other communities causing further spread. That’s why we are currently having no activities,” he added.
Board Member Jennifer Waite said she thinks the district needs to look at actual numbers of positive cases.
For instance, a graphic exemplifying the two-week cumulative incidence rate by county shows Dickinson County as having an incidence rate of 65 per 100,000 population between Aug. 30 and Sept. 12.
“But Dickinson County only has 18,000 (population). So as of that time frame, it was actually 12 (new cases),” Waite said.
In the 10 to 17 age group, KDHE gating information shows that 13 COVID tests were taken during the week beginning Sept. 13. Of the 13, two tested positive and 11 were negative. But those two show up as 15.38 percent positive.
Countywide, KDHE information shows that during the week of Sept. 13 a total of 226 COVID tests were given in Dickinson County and of those, 15 were positive for a 6.64 percent positivity.
“It had been hovering around five so it is a bit of an uptick. COVID being what it is, we’ve seen communities where it’s exploded overnight,” Brown said.
Changing rules
Board Member Jeff Bathurst expressed the frustration of many who wonder why cases are increasing in the schools and in-school learning is suspended when students and staff are following the guidelines established by health officials.
“My understanding was if masks were worn throughout the day — even if six feet of social distancing couldn’t be maintained — the mask was going to protect them,” Bathurst said. “Now we’ve got masks and quarantine orders for entire buses and entire classrooms. Is that the new recommendation from KDHE?”
Brown said he understands this is now the case for buses (It was noted later in the meeting that entire classrooms are not being quarantined).
Like Bathurst, Brown said he also believed the masks were supposed to protect. Brown said he tried to call Randy Watson, the Kansas commissioner of education, to ask about bus requirements, but did not reach Watson.
Brown related the district spent a lot of time developing bus protocols for loading and unloading, hand sanitizing, cleaning and other procedures, but now bus riders are being quarantined.
“I was very surprised to hear that two of our larger numbers of quarantine issues over the weekend came over the fact they were riding the bus together,” Brown said. “That’s a struggle.”
School District Nurse Brandi McGivney said she could not answer questions about bus quarantines because that was determined by the state epidemiologist; however, it reportedly has to do with being in an enclosed space for an extended period of time, shared air and not enough air movement.
Board Member Robert Keener asked if staff knew about these requirements before or after the quarantine. McGivney said they learned after.
Frustration
Brown explained the bus information was different from what was initially presented in KSDE’s “Navigating Change” document, a guide to learning and safely opening schools in the pandemic.
Brown said significant time was spent making sure drivers were “trained as best we can, knowing our buses will be full as many of our country routes come in and pick up routes in town.”
Speaking of the bus quarantines, Waite questioned McGivney, “So that came from KDHE? It did not come from the school board. It did not come from our health director or our superintendent?”
“That came directly from the state epidemiologist who was assigned that case,” Nurse McGivney replied.
Board Vice-President Randy Gassman asked how the district could continue busing under these conditions.
“What parent is going to want their kid on a bus if they risk the chance of being quarantined?” Gassman questioned. “There’s a lot of frustration and it’s not just parents. I’m hearing it from community members sitting on other boards in the community, businesses that have lost employees.
“We need some clarification on what we can do to change things and if the rules are changing on us,” Gassman added.
Board President Kyle Becker agreed, “I think everyone involved is frustrated,” explaining he’s heard from teachers and business owners and related a story of a mom who has to leave her grade school kids home alone for two weeks because she does shiftwork.
“There’s some huge economic impact. If we’ve got to take a pause for two weeks to bring some numbers down, we have to be thinking along the lines of ‘we have to get our kids back in school’,” Becker said.
Keener noted the issue isn’t just about getting students back in school. It’s also about the KDHE percentages that determine what kind of learning can take place. He wonders what happens when Oct. 5 arrives if percentages are still high.
“If one positive case is seven percent, two positive cases is 15 percent, three is 22. Are we going to go even more overboard because we’re at 22 percent now because it’s one more case or are we just going to redo this whole thing?” Keener asked.
“We want to get kids back in school but we need some consistency for parents, the teachers, the kids, instead of flip-flopping around.”
Part 2 will include preparing for students to return to school and other topics.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.