Dickinson County has recorded yet more cases of COVID-19 and COVID-19 variants, according to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment.
In total, the KDHE has noted a total of 3,086 cases of COVID-19 within Dickinson County’s borders since the pandemic first arrived here. This is an increase of 72 cases over the Reflector-Chronicle’s Nov. 15 update.
The county has had 99 recorded cases of COVID-19 variants by the KDHE’s count, which is a slight increase over last week. This count includes 94 cases of the delta variant, four cases of the alpha variant and one case of the gamma variant.
The county’s total death count is total remains steady at 62 as of Tuesday morning.
Of these people who have died of the virus, 34 have been men and 28 have been women, according to the KDHE.
The KDHE has begun counting younger members of the population in its vaccination totals as of last week.
According to the KDHE, in Dickinson County a total of 526.7 per 1,000 members of the population age five and older have received at least a single shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. This amounts to about 9,188 people.
A total of 477.1 per 1,000 members of the population age five and older have received both shots of the vaccination. This amounts to about 8,324 people.
This information and more can be found on the KDHE’s websites at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas and www.kansasvaccine.gov/158/Data online.
