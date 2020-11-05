New COVID-19 positive cases increased in all nine age groups since Monday, according to the Dickinson County Health Department’s Wednesday report.
Since Monday there were 33 more positive cases, two more requiring hospitalization.
The largest age group increase was in the 50 to 59 age group in which there were seven more positive cases.
Three more have recovered, leaving the most positive cases in the county recovering at 162.
Statewide there were 2,988 new cases and 41 new deaths
