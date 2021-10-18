Dickinson County’s COVID-19 death count has risen by one since the last update from the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment. This puts the county at a total of 60 community members lost to the virus since the pandemic began — 32 men and 28 women.
In total, Dickinson County has seen 2,808 total known cases of the virus since the pandemic began, according to the KDHE.
Dickinson County has also experienced 88 known cases of COVID-19 variants, including 83 cases of the delta variant, four cases of the alpha variant and one case of the gamma variant.
More than half the Dickinson County population older than the age of 12 has received at least one dose of the vaccine for a total of 553.1 per 1,000 residents.
Just a little more than half of the county’s population older than the age of 12 is listed as having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for a total of 504.6 per 1,000 residents.
For more information about the spread of the virus in Kansas or for information about vaccination rates in the state, please see www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansaswww.kansasvaccine.gov/158/Data online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.