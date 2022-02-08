In the last week, Dickinson County has added two deaths from COVID-19 and 89 new cases of COVID-19, according to the KDHE.
The death total now sits at 69 and there have been 4,637 cases of the virus documented in the county, up from 4,548, which was the count as of Feb. 1.
COVID-19 variants have also gone up. There have been a total of 22 cases of the Omicron variant identified by the KDHE in Dickinson County where last week there had been only five. The number of Delta variant cases still sits at 107. There have also been four cases of the Alpha variant and one case of the Gamma variant in the county, for a total of 134 COVID-19 variant cases.
More than half of people older than the age of five have been vaccinated in Dickinson County, according to the KDHE. The number has slowly crept upward.
A total of 567.9 per 1,000 members of the population have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for a total of 9,908 people while 515.5 per 1,000 members of the population have received the second shot as well for a total of 8,994 people.
This information and more can be found on the KDHE’s websites at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas and www.kansasvaccine.gov/158/Data online.
