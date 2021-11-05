COVID-19 has continued to spread in Dickinson County, according to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment.
The KDHE lists Dickinson County as having experienced a total of 2,959 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic. This is an increase over last week’s update, where the county was listed as having had 2,912 total known cases of the virus. The KDHE’s total count went up by 47 since last week.
The number of deaths has remained the same at a total of 61 — 33 males and 28 females, according to the KDHE.
The number of COVID-19 variants that have been spotted in Dickinson County has also remained steady, according to the KDHE. There have been 94 total cases of COVID-19 variants spotted within the Dickinson County line, according to the KDHE. This includes 89 cases of the delta variant, four cases of the alpha variant and one case of the gamma variant.
Also up in Dickinson County within the last week is the number of people who have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
There are now 567.1 people per 1,000 members of the county’s total population older than the age of 12 who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Last week, this number sat at 561.9 per 1,000 members of the population. This equals out to about 8,935 people in Dickinson County who are older than the age of 12 that have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 515.7 people per 1,000 members of the population older than the age of 12 have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, according to the KDHE. This is an increase over last week’s 511 per 1,000 people and it equates to about 8,126 Dickinson County residents who are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
For more information about COVID-19’s spread locally and around the state, people can check out the KDHE’s website www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas online.
For more information about Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccination rates, people can check out the KDHE’s website www.kansasvaccine.gov/158/Data online.
