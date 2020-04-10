The number of cases of reported people with COVID-19 are being underreported, said Harold Courtois, chief executive officer of Memorial Health System.
“Do I think they are under reported? I know they are under reported,” he told the MHS board of directors at a phone conference Tuesday.
“A lot of these people are just staying home until they recover and are not being tested,” he said.
Courtois reiterated the opinion of Dickinson County Health Officer Dr. Brian Holmes that most likely cases are in the county.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 36 tests were performed in the county. However, through Thursday afternoon there were no positive cases for anyone living in Dickinson County. Counties around Dickinson County have all positive cases: Saline 8, Ottawa 7, Clay 1, Geary 5, Morris 2, Marion 3 and McPherson 13.
“If you look at the map, you’ll see that we look like an island in the ocean. Everyone around us has positive cases,” he said. “But to date (Tuesday) official Dickinson does not. Do I think we have had a positive case here? Probably. Probably a milder case that we don’t know about but I can’t prove that. So right now we have zero reporting.”
He reported that New York has begun to flatten the curve on COVID.
“We’ll see how that goes,” he said.
KDHE reported repored 1,106 cases in Kansas, with 42 deaths
Courtois said there is a 3 percent death rate nation wide.
Reports
He said some of the information that comes is “mind boggling.”
“They feed you with a fire hose and you are expected to absorb all of that information,” Courtois said.
He said a news report indicated that once a COVID patient goes on a ventilator only 20 percent survive.
“There is a very high death rate with ventilator activity right now,” he said.
He said doctors are testing hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.
Angie Johnson, chief nursing officer, said tests were being done with losartan, a high blood pressure medicine.
“Some people respond to azithromycin, what we call a Z-pack,” Gourtois said. “Some people require a combination.”
He said there have been no reports of adverse reactions to those test drugs.
He said the age range is across the board from birth to almost 100 years old.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.