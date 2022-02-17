Dickinson County’s active cases of COVID-19 have fallen according to county officials.
However, two COVID-19 deaths have been added to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment’s list for Dickinson County.
The number is up from 69 to 71 since Feb. 8. According to the KDHE, 31 of these individuals were women and 40 were men.
There have been 4,743 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, which is up by 106 since Feb. 8, when the count was listed at 4,637.
There have been 151 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in Dickinson County, including 108 cases of the Delta variant, 38 cases of the Omicron variant, four cases of the Alpha variant and one case of the Gamma variant.
This is up from 134 variant cases listed Feb. 8. All but one of the 17 new variant cases identified have been cases of Omicron.
The county is more than half vaccinated against COVID-19, among people age five and older.
A total of 569.4 per 1,000 residents older than the age of five have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, which amounts to 9,933 people.
A total of 516.6 per 1,000 residents older than the age of five have had both rounds of the vaccination, which amounts to 9,012 people.
This information and more can be found on the KDHE’s websites at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas and www.kansasvaccine.gov/158/Data online.
