Kansas Legislature
Sen. Randall Hardy said in his newsletter that things are coming to a close this Thursday for the Kansas Legislature, two weeks before the planned first adjournment.
House and Senate leadership decided to suspend operations in Topeka with hopes of coming back on April 27 to conclude business.
“The plan is to complete our work on the budget (our only real obligation as a legislature) and then return the end of April to complete other important work,” he wrote. “I am wondering, will we be able to return the end of April or the end of July or whenever? Lots of things are in flux right now, including the health of our state and our ability to deal with the challenges that are ahead of us.
“Our good fortune is that the state has an ending balance that we did not have prior to 2017. That ending balance is a cushion that will help get us through the upcoming tough times,” he wrote.
City of Abilene emplacements steps
The city of Abilene reported it will follow the recommendations from President Donald Trump and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and limit gatherings to 10 people for a 15 day period to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Curb side lunches available
Neighbor to Neighbor is providing hot lunches with curb-side service between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 803 N. Cedar Street.
Unaccompanied kids need either verbal (785-200-6750) or written consent from a custodial adult.
Transportation can be provided with requests at least 24 Horus before for a bus pass.
Village Manor restricts visitation
Following recommendations from the state and the Center for Disease Control, Village Manor is not allowing visitors.
K-State Extension of Research cancels events
Effective Immediately to protect community health, K-State Research and Extension - Dickinson County is cancelling all in-person events and meetings scheduled between now and April 4th. Please watch for updates and further information via email and social media.
ASIST training cancelled
Due to the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations for social distancing, we are cancelling the ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills) training scheduled for April 2 and 3 in Abilene.
We appreciate your interest in this extremely important topic and will keep you updated on potential future training dates as conditions allow.
The National Suicide hotline is open all day, every day. If you or anyone you know is thinking about suicide or just needs someone to talk to about things going on in their lives, call 1-800-273-TALK.
Please be aware that many people are on edge, and a little kindness goes a long way. Be well, be safe and be compassionate!
You can contact us at the Quality of Life Coalition for questions or concerns: smartstart@qlcdkcoks.org
Log In
