Business After Hours
The Business After Hours event scheduled for Thursday March 26 has been canceled for the time being.
The event featured a retirement reception for Dr. Doug Sheern and will be rescheduled on a date yet to be determined.
Sunflower quilt show
A Sunflower Journey Quilt Show scheduled for March 28 and 29 in Abilene is canceled.
The quilt show is sponsored by The End Of The Trail Quilt Guild, Abilene. The guild is taking this step in accordance with the Dickinson County Health Department’s guidelines to protect the health of patrons, vendors, volunteers, and its members. An announcement will be made if the quilt show is rescheduled at a later date.
Reynold land auction
The Sharlyn K. Reynolds land auction which was scheduled for Thursday night at the Abilene Civic Center has been canceled.
Senior Center
The Abilene Senior Center is closed but will be serving lunches and delivering Meals on Wheels.
Director Kara Reikeman said that reservations for lunches should be make by 9:30 a.m. by calling (785) 263-7059. The meals can be picked up at the Senior Center at noon, 100 N. Elm Street.
Match Day
Match Day being held by the Community Foundation of Dickinson County has gone virtual.
Donations can be made online at www.dontatedickonson.com or by check mailed to the Foundation, P.O. Box 475, Abilene, KS 67410
Director Elizabeth Weese said donations on Friday which is Match Day can be made at the drive-up window at 418 N.W. Third Street.
Donations will be matched up to $100,000.
Garden Guild
The Garden Guild meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.
Eisenhower Marathon
Eisenhower Marathon and accompanying races have been cancelled for April 4. Due to challenges with the coronavirus, Dickinson County Health Deptment, following regulations from the state of Kansas, cannot allow events with more than 100 participants to continue this year.
Coordinators for the event are trying to decide on followup activities and are concentrating on reaching all registered runners at this time.
Report updates to editor@abilene-rc.com.
