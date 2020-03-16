Ike Memorial dedication postponed
The dedication of the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Memorial has been postponed. Julie Roller, director of the Abilene Convention of Visitors Bureau, informed the Abilene City Commission that the May 8 dedication in Washington D.C., and the trip that had been planned have been postponed. Tickets will be refunded.
Library, Community Center open
The Abilene Public Library and the Community Center are open but on a limited basis. Patrons of the library are asked to get in and out quickly and the library would not be accepting donations of books or magazines, said City Manager Jane Foltz.
Greyhound Hall of Fame closed
The Greyhound Hall of Fame museum will be closed until further notice. The health and safety of our visitors and staff is extremely important to us, the hall of fame reported. There will be staff to care for the greyhounds and continue with in house duties.
KSHSAA suspends activity through March 22
Editors note: This is a very fluid situation in the sports world as updates and changes may occur frequently. Decisions are being made as you read this that may override the latest announcement.
Effective Monday, March 16, all Kansas State High School Activities Association spring sports and activities are suspended through Sunday, March 22. This includes cancellation of all practices and competitions for this week. This prohibition is consistent with Kansas State Department of Education and governmental guidance and may be extended, should conditions warrant. Please note spring sports team members are prohibited from club or outside team participation and practice during this period. According to KSHSAA, not only would such outside participation be contrary to handbook rules, it would be contrary to the very reason activities are cancelled during the time we seek to mitigate potential transfer of the contagion.
Business After Hours
The Business After Hours event scheduled for Thursday March 26 has been canceled for the time being.
The event featured a retirement reception for Dr. Doug Sheern and will be rescheduled on a date yet to be determined.
Sunflower quilt show
A Sunflower Journey Quilt Show scheduled for March 28 and 29 in Abilene is canceled.
The quilt show is sponsored by The End Of The Trail Quilt Guild, Abilene. The guild is taking this step in accordance with the Dickinson County Health Department’s guidelines to protect the health of patrons, vendors, volunteers, and its members. An announcement will be made if the quilt show is rescheduled at a later date.
Reynolds land auction
The Sharlyn K. Reynolds land auction which was scheduled for Thursday night at the Abilene Civic Center has been canceled.
Senior Center
The Abilene Senior Center is closed but will be serving lunches and delivering Meals on Wheels.
Director Kalra Reikeman said that reservations for lunches should be make by 9:30 a.m. by calling (785) 263-7059. The meals can be picked up at the Senior Center at noon, 100 N. Elm Street.
Match Day
Match Day being held by the Community Foundation of Dickinson County has gone virtual.
Donations can be made online at www.dontatedickonson.com or by check mailed to the Foundation, P.O. Box 475, Abilene, KS 67410
Director Elizabeth Weese said donations on Friday which is Match Day can be made at the drive-up window at 418 N.W. Third Street.
Donations will be matched up to $100,000.
Garden Guild
The Garden Guild meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.
Eisenhower Marathon
Eisenhower Marathon and accompanying races have been cancelled for April 4. Due to challenges with the coronavirus, Dickinson County Health Deptment, following regulations from the state of Kansas, cannot allow events with more than 100 participants to continue this year.
Coordinators for the event are trying to decide on followup activities and are concentrating on reaching all registered runners at this time.
Report updates to editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.