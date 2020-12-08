Two more people were sent to the hospital because of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the Dickinson County Health Department’s Monday report.
The number of news COVID-19 positive cases was 34 out of 65 tests over the weekend, according to the report.
Seven news positive cases were in both the 40 to 49 and 60 to 69 age groups. There were also four more cases in the under 9 age division.
Statewide there were 5,730 new cases and 70 COVID related deaths.
