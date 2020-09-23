The Register of Deeds office will be closed until further notice, according to the Dickinson County Facebook page.
The Dickinson County Treasurer and Motor Vehicle Department will be closed to the public with no services provided this week. Plans are to reopen the office on Monday, Sept. 28.
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office will not be conducting VIN inspections, offender registration or fingerprints until further notice. Also, jail visitation for Saturday has been canceled.
