Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman and Eighth Judicial District Chief Judge Benjamin Sexton were looking over construction work underway in the courtroom last week at the Dickinson County Courthouse when they experienced something that had never happened before.
A train rumbled by on the Union Pacific tracks just north of the courthouse and they could not hear it.
That is a first. Prior to the new windows and other soundproofing installed as part of the remodeling/renovation of the courthouse, court hearings often had to be paused because passing trains would drown out the proceedings.
As Homman and Sexton looked over the new construction, Homman heard a slight noise outside and stood on a box to look out a window.
“I said to the judge, ‘you realize a train is going by,’ and he (Sexton) said, ‘No. You’re kidding,’” Homman told commissioners.
“That’s how much the insulation has made an impact, so we certainly solved that problem,” he added.
Soundproofing the courtroom was one of many needs being addressed during Phase 2 of the county’s building project, which involves renovating and remodeling the 1956 vintage courthouse. Phase 1 consisted of building a new jail and sheriff’s department addition.
The jail addition was completed in early August and inmates were moved over to the new facility. Once the prisoners vacated, construction workers began demolition on the old jail. Demolition and construction work in other areas of the courthouse began earlier this year after staff were relocated temporarily to either the Abilene Civic Center or Sterl Hall.
On Thursday, Dickinson County Commissioners viewed a PowerPoint presentation created by Homman showing demo and construction work in the courthouse. Interested viewers can see the photos by visiting the Dickinson County YouTube page. Homman’s narrative can be heard during the Sept. 16 commission meeting YouTube video.
Following is an overview:
• Old jail area — The old booking area is being demolished and debris is being dumped through an open window area. The walls in the jail were all lined with steel, which is being removed. In the old main cell block area, the steel ceiling and bars are being removed.
Plans are to retain a cell door and the old control panel to be used for a display showing how the old jail looked. Homman noted that today’s jails no longer include cells where prisoners are housed behind bars.
Jury room — Behind the courtroom is the jury room, which includes a small kitchenette if food is brought in during deliberations
• County attorney’s office — When the remodel project is over, the county attorney’s office will move into the space formerly used for District Court. Currently, the county attorney’s office is located in a separate building located east of the courthouse.
• Main floor — On the main floor, the county clerk’s office will have a smaller counter to serve the public. The treasurer’s office will be more enclosed, feature a smaller counter and a door which allows the office to be more secure. The register of deeds’ office will include a walled in area to protect the fragile books.
The main entrance to the building is now on the southeast side of the courthouse.
Besides having an expanded men’s and women’s restroom, there also will be a family or unisex restroom with a changing station.
Other — One much needed improvement is dedicated IT closets. One fiber optic line will run between each floor. That will replace hundreds of wires left from years of technology upgrades.
Homman noted it will be good to have an organized courthouse IT system, rather than “35 years of advanced stage technology” installed by different companies running above the ceilings.
“It looks like a rats nest deluxe on steroids,” he said. “So, that’s all been removed now. Each floor has an IT closet for service needs.”
• The old courthouse featured glass panels on the side of doors going into the offices. In those situations — like outside the appraiser’s office — a boxlike structure was built to encase those glass windows.
Homman noted the little windows were good in the 1950s, but “not so great now” in an era where an active shooter could break that window. Rather than taking out the glass panels, the windows were boxed in to retain the historical significance of the building — a requirement set in place by the state’s historical preservation office.
“We’re leaving everything intact that we can behind walls so that someday in 3021 if they want to go and build the courthouse back the way it was they can do that,” Homman commented, adding that was all he was going to say about that.
Homman noted that although the project seems to be moving slowly, new developments can be seen everyday.
