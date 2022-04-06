The Dickinson County Courthouse, located at 109 E. 1st in Abilene, remains closed Wednesday as moving has not yet been completed.
Offices that temporarily were located in the Abilene Civic Center and other buildings began moving back to the courthouse Monday after a 14-month renovation project. Preliminary plans were to reopen the courthouse to the public today.
The Thursday, April 7 Dickinson County Commission meeting again will be held in its temporary location at the Dickinson County Health Department, 1001 N. Brady, and streamed online. Those interested may view the meeting by visiting the county website at www.dkcoks.gov.
The courthouse is expected to open to the public Thursday, April 7.
