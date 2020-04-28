With construction of the Dickinson County Jail moving along at a good clip, work is now beginning on the sheriff’s office which also will be located in the new building.
County administrator Brad Homman told commissioners Thursday that construction crews started digging the footings for the administrative part of the sheriff’s office last week.
As for the jail itself, the block walls have all been built, roof sheeting is down and crews were working to enclose the roof.
Jail cells are expected to arrive next week and a representative from Pauly Jail Building Company was expected to arrive today (April 27) to start planning for the installation. (The cells are expected to arrive this week, rather than in May as was erroneously reported previously.)
“They’ll bring those in, stack them outside on a slab, dolly them inside, put them in place and bolt them down,” Homman said.
Right now, construction is only about one week behind schedule due to a delay caused by needing to find a new company to transport the cells. Crews earlier were delayed in pouring some of the deep footings, but those have been poured.
“Next week they’ll get those backfilled and hopefully we’ll see that leveled out and some flooring being poured in the next couple weeks as well,” Homman said.
Inside the courthouse, preparation is underway for phase 2, which includes remodeling the existing building. Electricians are doing work now to get as much done ahead of time as possible to “shrink that window of having to be relocated as tight as we can get it,” Homman said.
Relocating offices
While the courthouse is being remodeled with plans for that to start later this year (probably in November), courthouse offices will be moved to county-owned Sterl Hall at the fairgrounds and possibly the Abilene Civic Center.
Homman said he and Emergency Management Director Chancy Smith who oversees facilities met last week with the architect from Goldberg Group Architects, the construction manager from Loyd Builders and Dickinson County District Court officials to discuss what the court will need when it moves into Sterl Hall.
“We’re starting to ratchet down the plans for relocating between Sterl Hall and the (Abilene) Civic Center,” Homman said, explaining he and Smith visited with Abilene Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director Julie Roller Weeks about relocating some of the county offices there.
“So things are starting to take place. Hopefully, we’ll have that plan together in the next three to four weeks so we’ll know where people are going to be going,” he said.
Technical
difficulties
The meeting, once again, was held with Commissioners Craig Chamberlin and Ron Roller attending via phone, while Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson conducted the meeting from the courthouse.
Near the end of the meeting, technical difficulties caused the proceedings to pause when the phone disconnected. Once the two commissioners were connected, the meeting continued.
New message board
The county received a message board paid for by the North Central Region Homeland Security Council that will be used to relay important county messages. Messages on the new board can be changed remotely via computer.
Homman said the $15,000 to $16,000 message board costs were provided at “no cost” to the county because of the potential to inform the public about emergencies and other situations.
Staff planned to place the new message board on Buckeye to remind residents that the second half of property taxes are due and then move it to Herington with the same message. Those property taxes are due Monday, May 11.
Other Business
• Met with Finance Director Janelle Dockendorf during work session who said budget meetings will begin May 7 with many probably being held virtually.
• Heard that Treasurer Leah Hern’s office will return to full staffing this week, although the courthouse will still be closed except by appointment. That said, the public can access courthouse offices by phone or online.
Peterson said Homman is working on a transition plan for reopening the courthouse to the general public when the stay at home order is lifted.
• Approved a resolution declaring several items as surplus: A 2005 Ford F350 extended cab pickup with utility bed, a 2002 Chevrolet 1500 crew cab pickup, some guardrail materials and various pieces of metal and steel beams.
• Homman said Jill Martinson with Dickinson County Extension had sent a response to commission questions regarding the proposed Chisholm Trail Extension District. She plans to meet with the commission remotely April 30 during work session.
• Homman reported the county purchased diesel fuel from Robson Oil with a bid of $1.30 per gallon.
“I believe that’s probably the cheapest diesel we’ve ever got since we’ve had our fuel plant in 14-15 years,” he said.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
