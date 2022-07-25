Map

Protesters recently have been gathering on the grounds of the Dickinson County Courthouse on Sundays attempting to influence votes on the “Value Them Both” amendment. Those gatherings currently are illegal because the courthouse is an advanced voting polling site through noon on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Kansas State Statute 25-2430 states that electioneering is not allowed within 250 ft. from the entrance to a polling site. This map shows the 250-ft radius surrounding the courthouse where electioneering is not allowed.

 Map courtesy of Dickinson County

Advanced voting currently is underway at the Dickinson County Courthouse, making it an official polling site.

That means protesters who have been gathering on the courthouse grounds holding signs regarding the Value Them Both amendment are breaking the law and may be arrested.

 

(1) comment

aveelle
aveelle

Hi! I am one of the organizers of these protests. Just wanted to let you know that all of our protests have been outside of the circle shown. If you would like me to email you a picture of where our protests are held, I'd love to send it to you. My email is avethelledge01@gmail.com, please feel free to contact me!

