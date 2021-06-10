Due to parking lot repairs, the Dickinson County Courthouse parking lot and the south entrance into the building will be closed temporarily.
If you have business with the Sheriff’s Office contact 785-263-4081 or Administration at 785-263-3120 and they will assist you.
