An open house officially unveiling the newly-renovated Dickinson County Courthouse has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
The courthouse is located at 109 E First Street in Abilene.
The public is invited to come in and take a self-guided tour of the facility. Staff, including department heads and elected officials, will be on hand to answer questions.
“We want the public to come in and see their courthouse,” said Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman.
He made the announcement during the May 12 county commission meeting.
The open house will not include the new jail facility. A separate open house for that structure was held in August 2021 after construction was completed. The jail has been operational ever since.
In the next couple weeks, the final touches will be put on the courthouse renovation project as contractors work to complete the “punch list.”
Demo site finished
Homman said concrete was poured to create additional parking stalls after the former county attorney’s office, located southeast of the courthouse, was demolished. A sidewalk over to First Street also has been laid.
For more information about the open house or other county functions, contact the Dickinson County Department of Administration at (785) 263-3120.
