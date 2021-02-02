With the renovation of the Dickinson County Courthouse offices will be closed Feb. 16 and 17.
As of Feb. 15, the county clerk’s office will not be selling hunting/fishing licenses or processing any boat registrations or renewals during the 5-6-month renovation of the courthouse, according a release from the county clerk’s office.
Hunting/fishing licenses are available at Dave’s Guns, 201 N. Buckeye, Abilene. They do not do any boat registrations or renewals. Any boat registrations/renewals will need to be done through Kansas Wildlife & Parks in Pratt either by phone, (620) 672-5911), or on-line at ksoutdoors.com.
County treasurer office will not be processing drivers licenses as of Wednesday, Feb. 10 during the period of relocation of the office.
Options for drivers license services would be Salina (785)825-0321 or Junction City (785)238-1814 or IKAN (app).
The new location for the Dickinson County Treasurer/Motor Vehicle, County Clerk, Appraiser, Register of Deeds will be 201 N.W. Second Street at the Abilene Civic Center).
That will open on Thursday, Feb. 18.
