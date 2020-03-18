The Dickinson County Courthouse will observe “senior preference hours” beginning today (March 18) at the courthouse located at 109 E. First Street.
Between 8 and 10 a.m. each morning, the courthouse will open for people who are 60 years of age or older or have a compromised immune or respiratory system, according to a news release from County Administrator Brad Homman.
Anyone under the age of 60 in healthy condition is asked to do their courthouse business between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The steps are being taken to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Homman said.
“We don’t think senior citizens and those with a compromised immune system should be standing in lines with other people,” Homman explained.
“By allowing these persons this consideration, they will be entering the facility following the deep cleaning and sanitizing we are doing each night and we can minimize their exposure to the remaining public.”
Treasurer’s office offers vehicle service
While citizens are encouraged to use the U.S. Mail for taxes and tag renewals when possible, those at high risk who do not want to enter the courthouse can wait in their vehicles for help from the treasurer’s office.
Call (785) 263-3231 and staff from the treasurer’s office will come to your vehicle, Homman said.
“These efforts are being initiated to help protect that portion of our population who are at higher risk of contracting this virus,” Homman said. “Their safety and well-being remains our primary concern.”
District court
Dickinson County District Court dockets and schedules continue to remain the same and are not affected by the changes, the news release said.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
