Work on the Dickinson County courthouse continues to progress.
According to County Administrator Brad Homman, the 911 department moved back into the courthouse last week and other departments are expected to move in the first week of March.
“We’re still on schedule for the first week of March to start bringing people in,” he said.
The 911 department has been housed in a garage for the last nine to 10 months.
“That move went as well as can be expected and they are pleased to get back into someplace decent,” Homman said.
Renovation continues on the courtrooms as materials such as carpet arrive, he said.
“We’re rapidly getting ready to put carpet in those areas,” Homman said. “Get carpet on the floors so they can get those installed.”
