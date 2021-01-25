Dickinson County District Court offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 1, through Wednesday, Feb. 3, while they are moved to a temporary location to allow for the renovation of the Dickinson County Courthouse.
During the three-day closure, court staff can be contacted at dkcdc@8thjd.com, but they will have limited access to process cases. Hearings during this time will be rescheduled.
Attorneys of record will be able to access Kansas Courts eFiling, and the public will continue to have access to case information at the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal.
Court offices will reopen Thursday, February 4, at: Sterl Hall, 619 N. Rogers, Abilene, KS 67410.
Mail should be sent to: Dickinson County District Court, P.O. Box 127, Abilene, KS 67410.
Other contact information is unchanged:785-263-3142, 785-263-4407 (fax).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.