Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Snow this morning will mix with rain at times this afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.