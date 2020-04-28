On Monday, May 4, the Dickinson County District Court will be holding hearings.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, several precautions will be taken for those needing to attend.
According to information, parties, witnesses, and attorneys who will attend a scheduled hearing are encouraged to not have family and friends accompany them. The court however will accommodate persons who wish to observe public hearings. Anyone wishing to do so may contact security at the public entrance and they will be allowed access.
The court will not have full staff returning May 4. The judges and their courtroom clerks will be conducting the scheduled hearings. However, the offices of the Court Clerk, Court Services, and Community Corrections will remain closed to the public until further notice. The staff in those offices will continue to work from home, which includes processing e-filing, checking messages, and returning phone calls.
Parties will be notified if their hearings will not be going on as scheduled.
Social distancing must be maintained within the courthouse and courtroom.
Those involved in a hearing may be asked to wait outside of the courthouse until the case is called.
All parties are encouraged to wear a mask or face covering such as a scarf or bandana.
The security officers at the main entrance will be taking temperatures before anyone is allowed into the building. Please stay home if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.