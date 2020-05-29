The Dickinson County District Court clerk’s office will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. on Monday.
Court Clerk Cindy MacDonald said Court Services and Community Corrections will reopen on Monday to begin seeing clients as well.
It is suggested that clients call the probation officer (785) 263-3054 before coming to the courthouse.
The reopening is a result of new Supreme Court Administrative orders.
