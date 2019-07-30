The Dickinson District Court Clerk’s office will be closed on Friday, August 2.
Dickinson County District Court, along with Geary, Marion, Morris, Riley, and Clay Counties, are converting to a new case management system, Odyssey Case Manager.
Eventually, all district courts across the state of Kansas will convert to this program as well. Court Services, Community Corrections, and all other Dickinson County offices will be open, and court hearings will be held as scheduled on Friday.
