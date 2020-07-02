A 56-year-old Hope man entered a plea of innocent to three complaints in Dickinson County District Court on Wednesday.
The cases would normally be set for a jury trial. However, according to the order by Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert, jury trials have been suspended.
“I find in-person judicial proceedings, especially those involving a jury, continue to pose a threat to the health and safety of court users, staff and judicial officers,” she wrote in the order.
The order also said that all deadlines and time limitations to bring a defendant to trial are suspended until further order.
Wuthnow was arranged on three different complaints and entered innocent pleas on all counts on Wednesday.
The first alleged complaint was on April 20 when Wuthnow is accused of a criminal threat. A misdemeanor charge of domestic battery was alleged and Magistrate Judge Keith Collett issued a no-contact order with that victim. Wuthnow entered an innocent plea and is awaiting a bench trial at 10 a.m. July 16 on the domestic battery charge.
The second complaint is alleged to have happened on May 3 and included aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement, circumvention of ignition interlock and unlawfully parking in a handicap zone.
The no-contact order led to the alleged third incident on June 5 when Wuthnuw came in contact with the domestic battery victim. He is accused of trying to steal her phone to avoid a call to law enforcement.
That complaint alleges kidnapping, aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim, theft of a cell phone, violation of a protection order, battery and reasonable apprehension of immediate bodily harm.
His combined bond is $75,000.
Sexton set a 9 a.m. Aug. 5 hearing for three of those complaints.
Contact Tim Horan editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.